Battle tanks, fighter jets, and long-range precision missiles—Volodymyr Zelensky has had much of his wish list met thanks to his Western allies. But now, with the Russians advancing on a daily basis and Donald Trump pushing for peace, Zelensky unveils his most audacious proposal yet. He wants a peacekeeping force larger than France's entire military. More on this in the next report—take a look.
Russia-Ukraine war: Will Europe risk troops against Russia?
Battle tanks, fighter jets, and long-range precision missiles—Volodymyr Zelensky has had much of his wish list met thanks to his Western allies. But now, with the Russians advancing on a daily basis and Donald Trump pushing for peace, Zelensky unveils his most audacious proposal yet. He wants a peacekeeping force larger than France's entire military.
Advertisment