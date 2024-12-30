In an interview with a Russian news agency, Foreign Minister of Russia, Lavrov, has said that Moscow is unhappy with the proposals reportedly made by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Citing various leaks and Trump’s interview with Time magazine on December 12th, Lavrov has said Russia is not satisfied, as Trump has been talking about freezing hostilities along the line of engagement and transferring further responsibility for confronting Russia to the European nations. Watch in for more details!