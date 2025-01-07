According to a French army official, several Ukrainian soldiers have abandoned their posts while undergoing training in France. The report from AFP states that members of the 155th Mechanized Brigade, which was intended to be an elite unit for Ukraine and was trained and equipped by France, have deserted. This brigade, named ‘Anne of Kiev’ after the daughter of the medieval prince Yaroslav the Wise who wed French King Henry I, was personally reviewed by French President Emmanuel Macron in northeast France last October.