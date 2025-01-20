As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath for a second term, ecstatic crowds gathered in freezing cold, hoping to witness history unfold. Beyond the celebrations, the world's eyes are now turning to Trump's bold promise of ending the Ukraine-Russia war and securing his claim to a Nobel Peace Prize.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine's fate hangs on Trump's diplomatic gamble
