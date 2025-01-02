Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, former U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to push for peace, but his statements are raising concerns about potential compromises on Ukraine’s sovereignty. Analysts worry about the implications of Trump's approach to the conflict.
Russia-Ukraine war: Trump's peace promise fears of Ukrainian compromise
