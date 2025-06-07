Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow hit's 'almost all of Ukraine'; over 400 drones & 40 missiles rain down

In an unprecedented escalation, Russia launched over 400 drones and 40 missiles across Ukraine, targeting multiple regions and causing significant casualties and destruction. Ukrainian forces also hit back. Ukrainian military says it struck western Russian airfields, fuel reservoirs. Watch this ground report for an in-depth analysis of the attack, its implications, and how the situation is turning more tense.