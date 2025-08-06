Published: Aug 06, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 18:14 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims Moscow carried out over 500 attacks in 24 hours
Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said, days before the White House’s deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal with Ukraine or potentially face severe economic penalties, including measures that could affect countries purchasing Russian oil.