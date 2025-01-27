The pro- Russian war media and bloggers reported that Russia has dismissed a senior Commander following claims that he made false reports about the progress of Russian forces in Ukraine. Ukrainian military bloggers reported Sunday (Nov. 24) that Colonel General Gennady Anashkin, the commander of the South Forces Group, was sacked after he provided misleading information regarding Russia’s position in the Siversk settlement in the eastern region of Donetsk. Watch in for more details!