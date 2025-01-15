#Gravitas The Russia-Ukraine war is escalating, as both sides amplify their efforts to secure an advantage. On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces conducted drone strikes deep within Russian territory, reportedly hitting numerous cities. In the eastern Donetsk region, the city of Pokrovsk remains a critical logistics hub, surrounded by Russian forces. This intense fighting is happening just before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office and has vowed to change the situation with potential ceasefire discussions.