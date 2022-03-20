LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
'Russian troops shoot selves with Ukrainian ammo in legs to avoid fighting'
Thousands of Mariupol residents forced to relocate to Russia: City council
US gunmaker donates abandoned rifles’ worth $200,000 to Ukrainian forces
Did Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian flag’s colours at ISS? Idea gets refuted
11-year-old boy who fled Ukraine with only a phone number gets reunited with family in Slovakia
Kyiv is safe: Czech zoo names newborn eastern black rhino after Ukrainian capital to show support
Russia fired Hypersonic Missiles. What are they?
Mar 20, 2022, 05:05 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
On March 18, Russia fired Kinzhal missile system armed with hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles which destroyed a large weapon depot in western Ukraine. Here are the ten things you need to know about the Kinzhal missile system.
Read in App