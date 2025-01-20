Property prices in Riyadh have skyrocketed since the pandemic, with the average cost of a house rising by 81% and apartment prices increasing by 56%. This sharp rise stands in stark contrast to the more stable or even declining property prices in other cities like Jeddah, where house prices have fallen by 8%.
Riyadh homeownership lags at 53% despite national gains
