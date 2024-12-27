#GRAVITAS | According to reports, the popularity of magic mushrooms is rising rapidly. In fact, researchers have earlier suggested that they may help treat various mental disorders. However, experts have now warned against the recreational use of this drug as consuming it outside controlled environments may lead to harmful effects. This is especially for those grappling with mental health issues, who resort to consuming drugs when what they need is proper psychological support and guidance. Watch this report to find out more.
Rise In Magic Mushroom Use Sparks Concerns; Experts Warn Of Mental health Risks
