Republic Day in India, celebrated on January 26th, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution. It marks the transition from British rule to a sovereign republic.
Republic Day 2025 : PM Modi arrives at National War Memorial
Advertisment
Republic Day in India, celebrated on January 26th, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution. It marks the transition from British rule to a sovereign republic.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.