Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. Every year, the celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural pageantry. In New Delhi, armed forces personnel march along the Kartavya Path in an elaborate display of military might. The epic show on Kartavya Path eclipses everything else happening across the country on this auspicious day.
Republic Day 2025 : Military prowess and rich culture on display
