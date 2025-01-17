On Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow. The Iranian leader is visiting the country to hold talks with Putin, and sign a strategic partnership treaty to intensify collaboration across various sectors, including military, nuclear energy, and most importantly combating international sanctions. Both are victims of western sanctions and seek to build a new balance of power in West Asia.
Putin, Iran's Pezeshkian hold talks in Moscow to sign strategic treaty
