Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have reached a historic $7.4 billion settlement over lawsuits related to the opioid crisis and their role in the distribution of OxyContin. This settlement aims to provide compensation to victims and fund addiction treatment efforts.
Purdue Pharma and Sackler family agree to $7.4 billion settlement in OxyContin lawsuits
Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family have reached a historic $7.4 billion settlement over lawsuits related to the opioid crisis and their role in the distribution of OxyContin.
Advertisment