PUBG Corporation has broken ties with Tencent Games for its PUBG mobile franchise in India

Sep 09, 2020, 09.35 AM(IST)
In view of the recent ban imposed on PUBG by the Indian government, the PUBG Corporation on Tuesday announced that it has broken all ties with Tencent Games for its franchise in India. This means that the app can now make a comeback in India.