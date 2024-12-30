Private detectives in Germany are cashing in on a new trend—tracking employees suspected of faking sick leave. Marcus Lentz, head of the Lentz Group, says his agency now handles up to 1,200 such cases annually, double the number from just a few years ago. From catching workers helping with family businesses to renovating homes while on extended sick leave, these investigators are uncovering hidden stories behind rising absenteeism.
Private Detectives In High Demand Amid Rising Sick Leaves In Germany
