Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, January 13. Watch this report for more details!
PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir | Gravitas
Advertisment
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, January 13. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.