PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a joint press meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and deepening strategic cooperation. Watch in for more details!
PM Modi calls Indonesia a key partner in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific
PM Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a joint press meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both leaders emphasized strengthening bilateral ties and deepening strategic cooperation. Watch in for more details!
Advertisment