The Peruvian Congress has banned its female staff from wearing miniskirts, shorts, jeans, and other similar clothing after part of an effort to address a suspected prostitution ring operating within the parliament, as reported by The Telegraph. This controversial and seemingly sexist measure was implemented in response to the murder of Andrea Vidal, a former advisor to the Legal and Constitutional Office, who was killed by hitmen near her home last December.
Peru parliament's miniskirt ban amid prostitution scandal | Covering scandals with dress codes?
