Can a Ceasefire Deal in Gaza Survive Politics? After initial celebrations over a breakthrough in truce talks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postponed the cabinet vote on the deal. He said the agreement would not proceed until Hamas made specific last-minute concessions. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip continued, resulting in the deaths of over 80 Palestinians. This situation raises important questions: Can the deal survive politics? Will Netanyahu uphold it?
Peace eludes Gaza ceasefire: Can the deal survive politics?
