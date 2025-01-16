The third round of negotiations between the government of Pakistan and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The meeting will be chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Reports say PTI will present its demands in writing during today's session, after which the committee representing the government will consult the leadership for further steps. PTI's main demands include the release of Imran Khan and other party workers detained in connection with political protests. Watch in for more details!