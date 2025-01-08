In other news, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Party has demanded that the government allow unrestricted access to Imran Khan for meetings without any surveillance. This comes amid ongoing talks to bring down the political temperature since Imran Khan's arrest last year in various cases. PTI's relations with the government and authorities have worsened. Demonstrations have frequently turned violent, and the party has accused the government of repression. In response, Imran Khan established a five-member committee to engage in talks with the government, aiming to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Watch in for more details!