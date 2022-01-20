Pakistan: Blast rocks Lahore's Anarkali market, at least 3 dead

Jan 20, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least three people were killed and 22 wounded Thursday by a bomb blast in Lahore's famous Anarkali market. The attack was claimed by a spokesman for the Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA).
