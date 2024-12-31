Parts of North India are bracing for a freezing start to the new year as cold wave conditions intensify, and it has indeed been quite a cold morning in recent days. With the new year approaching, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted severe cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan from December 30th to January 2nd. Watch in for more details!
North India Cold Wave: Himachal & Kashmir See Heavy Snowfall, Disrupting Daily Life
