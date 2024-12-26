In Nigeria, a fighter jet mistakenly bombed two communities in Sokoto state. Ten villagers were killed and multiple others were injured. Watch in for more details!
Nigeria: Fighter jet mistakenly bombs 2 communities in Sokoto
