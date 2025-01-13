At least 16 civilians were killed in a military air raid in the Northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara. According to residents, the pilot mistook local self-defense forces for criminal gangs. Nigeria's Air Force says it is investigating reports of civilian casualties. The incident is the second deadly accidental airstrike targeting civilians since the December 25th bombing of two villages in a raid targeting jihadists in neighboring Sokoto state. Watch in for more details!
Nigeria: At least 16 killed in airstrike
