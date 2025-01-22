A new survey reveals that employees across the globe now prioritize work-life balance over salary, signaling a shift in workplace values and expectations.
New survey shows employees worldwide prioritize work-life balance over payment
Advertisment
A new survey reveals that employees across the globe now prioritize work-life balance over salary, signaling a shift in workplace values and expectations.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.