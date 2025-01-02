At least ten people lost their lives and over 35 were injured in New Orleans after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd during the early hours of New Year’s Day and opened fire when his vehicle came to a halt. As per media reports, the injured have been admitted to different hospitals. As per a report by CNN, the suspect behind the attack was shot dead by law enforcement officers. Watch in to learn more.
New Orleans terror attack: FBI identifies suspected attacker as Shamsud-Din Jabbar
