Kathmandu residents fled their homes as tremors from a powerful earthquake some 400 km away in Tibet shook the Nepali capital early on Jan 7. The magnitude 6.8 earthquake rocked the northern foothills of the Himalayas near one of Tibet's holiest cities. Buildings in Nepal, Bhutan and India were shaken. At least 53 people have been killed and 62 injured on the Tibetan side. Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the tremors were felt in seven hill districts bordering Tibet. Watch in for more details!