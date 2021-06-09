Navalny's daughter confronts kremlin, says Kremlin can't silence its critics

Jun 09, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Daria Navalnaya has said that Kremlin would not succeed in silencing its critics. She also expressed concern about 'the fast downfall of democracy in the country.
