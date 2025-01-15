After several breaches that heightened security concerns, NATO initiated a new mission called "Baltic Sentry" in the Baltic Sea to protect undersea cables. The operation involves various naval resources, including frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, and naval drones. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the aim of safeguarding critical infrastructure in the region bordering Russia. Leaders from Baltic nations and other European officials convened in Helsinki to discuss enhancing security measures.
NATO's new mission 'Baltic Sentry' to protect undersea cables from 'Russian Sabotage'
