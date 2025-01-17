Russia has accused NATO of taking advantage of the suspected sabotage of undersea cables in recent months. To increase the alliance's military presence in the Baltic Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that the West's real goal is to limit the export of Russian oil by any means. Watch in for more details!
NATO using cable sabotage to boost military presence: Russia
