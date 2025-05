From a farmer's daughter to being crowned Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta's journey is a powerful story of grit, grace, and ambition. Nandini continues to break stereotypes by balancing academics and pageantry with ease. In this exclusive interview, she opens up about her preparation for the Miss World pageant and her deep emotional connection to her Beauty with a Purpose project, Ekta, and her mission to champion the differently abled.