Ahead of his second term as the US president, a potential showdown is brewing between Donald Trump and the CIA. At the center of this controversy are the classified files of the 1963 Assassination of the US President John F. Kennedy. Trump has repeatedly promised to release all remaining JFK Assassination documents, but experts warn that the CIA might resist, claiming National Security concerns. Watch in for more details!
Mystery around John F Kennedy's assassination almost over, Trump to 'expose files'
