Seven out of 10 UK family doctors are worn out and suffering from "compassion fatigue", finding it hard to empathize with their patients, a poll published Thursday said.
Most UK doctors suffer from 'compassion fatigue': Poll
Advertisment
Seven out of 10 UK family doctors are worn out and suffering from "compassion fatigue", finding it hard to empathize with their patients, a poll published Thursday said.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.