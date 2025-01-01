Millions of Americans are having trouble paying their bills and saving money, even if they are not living in extreme poverty. This is according to a research study published by the urban institute. Low-income Americans are increasingly showing signs of escalating financial strain, like falling behind on rent and struggling to buy food. Take a look at this WION special report as we deep dive to understand the surge in poverty in superpower America...
More than half of Americans struggle to pay bills and save money
