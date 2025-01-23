Tax reforms dominate middle-class expectations as we await Budget 2025. The government is expected to unveil a slew of initiatives, including tax cuts, capital expenditures, and additional jobs, or some combination of these, to boost sentiment and help the economy overcome the speed-breaker that has stalled its growing momentum. Take a look at this budget report for more on this.
Middle class hopes for urgent tax relief
Tax reforms dominate middle-class expectations as we await Budget 2025. The government is expected to unveil a slew of initiatives, including tax cuts, capital expenditures, and additional jobs, or some combination of these, to boost sentiment and help the economy overcome the speed-breaker that has stalled its growing momentum. Take a look at this budget report for more on this.
Advertisment