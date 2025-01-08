Social media giant Meta is set to get rid of third-party fact-checkers in the US. It also plans to dramatically reduce the amount of censorship and recommend more political content on its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. Announcing the changes, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta will end its fact-checking program and replace it with Community Notes written by users, similar to the model used by Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.