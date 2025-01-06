Mecca, Saudi Arabia’s holiest city, experiences severe flooding following an intense downpour, causing significant disruption and damage in the region.
Mecca hit by extreme rain, Saudi Arabia's holiest city flooded
Advertisment
Mecca, Saudi Arabia’s holiest city, experiences severe flooding following an intense downpour, causing significant disruption and damage in the region.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.