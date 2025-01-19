A major fire broke out in Sector 19 of the tent city at the Maha Kumbh Mela due to a domestic LPG cylinder explosion, officials reported.
Massive fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj; no casualties
