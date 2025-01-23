External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the "very high degree of trust" between India and the United States, sharing details of his visit to Washington for Donald Trump’s inauguration and his subsequent high-level meetings with senior officials from the Trump administration.
Marco Rubio expresses USA's desire to advance economic ties with India
