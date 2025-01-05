In a significant comment, visiting Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Khaleel has said that 'India Security is Maldives Security'. The comment shows India Maldives continuing the positive trajectory in ties, especially with 2 high level visits by President Muizzu to India in 2024. Speaking exclusively to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, "we are committed to the stability of the Indian Ocean, specifically to the security of the Indian Ocean will ensure the security for the nations across the Indian Ocean. And as I mentioned, the Indian security we consider as our security as well."