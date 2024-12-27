In Uttar Pradesh, India, preparations are underway for the Maha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in January 2025. The event is expected to draw over 400 million attendees, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. To ensure the safety of both pilgrims and tourists, significant improvements have been made to fire safety measures. Our special correspondent, Johan, has more on this development in the following report. Watch in for more details!