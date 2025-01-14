The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, celebrated as the world's largest human gathering, commenced early Monday on Paush Purnima. For a holy dip, an immense wave of devotees flocked to the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Approximately 1.5 crore pilgrims from India and abroad are expected to participate under stringent security arrangements, marking the auspicious occasion with reverence and unity. Watch to know more!