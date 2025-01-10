In a historic moment at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, women took center stage as they performed the sacred Ganga Aarti in Prayagraj. This significant event marks a new chapter in the festival, celebrating women’s role in spiritual traditions and religious practices.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Ganga aarti performed by women in Prayagraj
In a historic moment at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, women took center stage as they performed the sacred Ganga Aarti in Prayagraj. This significant event marks a new chapter in the festival, celebrating women’s role in spiritual traditions and religious practices.
Advertisment