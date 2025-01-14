Hindu holy men walk during a religious procession as they head to take a dip in the Sangam for the Shahi Snan. It is a six-week-long celebration of prayer, and organizers are expecting around 400 million people to attend the Kumbh Mela festival, which occurs every 12 years. Naga Sadhus, ash-smeared ascetics, some of whom live in caves, plunged themselves into the Ganges River. Watch in for more details!