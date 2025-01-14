As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14). Watch in for more details!
Maha Kumbh: First ‘Amrit Snan’ held; 17 million devotees take holy dip
As the Maha Kumbh Mela began on Monday (Jan 13), millions of devotees gathered to take part in the first ‘Amrit Snan’ (sacred dip) on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday (Jan 14). Watch in for more details!
Advertisment