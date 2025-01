Maha Kumbh 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 144 years. As the world's largest religious gathering starts on January 13, we take you on a spiritual journey that binds millions devotees together. How is this Kumbh Mela different from other Kumb Melas? 400 million pilgrims and a once-in-a-lifetime experience Watch the Maha Kumbh experience on #WIONWideangle